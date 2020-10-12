It’s high time govt. addressed the concerns of Amaravati farmers: TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020 20:57 IST

‘Chief Minister adopting adamant attitude towards them’

TDP State secretary Md Nazeer on Monday said that the YSR Congress Party government was not responding to 300 days of agitation by the farmers in Amaravati and it was high time the government addressed their concerns and took a decision to retain Amaravati as capital of the State.

Addressing a press conference, he criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘adamant attitude’ towards the farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nazeer said that Amaravathi was one of the five holy pancharamas. Had the construction of the capital at Amaravati been completed, it would have been one of the wonders of the world.

It was for the first time 33,000 acres were collected under land pooling from the farmers to build the capital and the then Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu made it possible, he said.

He also criticised the government for filing cases against farmers who had given land for the capital.