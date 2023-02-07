HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s February 7, and some government employees in Andhra Pradesh are yet to receive their salaries, says JAC leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

The employees are finding it difficult to honour their commitments in paying their monthly instalments, he says

February 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
The JAC has decided to serve a protest notice to the Chief Secretary on various demands, which includes timely payment of salaries and pensions, says Bopparaju Venkateswarlu.

The JAC has decided to serve a protest notice to the Chief Secretary on various demands, which includes timely payment of salaries and pensions, says Bopparaju Venkateswarlu.

Some of the government employees have not received their salaries for the month January as yet, and the delay in disbursement is causing them a lot of worry, according to Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Associations’ Joint Action Committee.

“This has become a regular feature every month, which is unacceptable,” Mr. Venkateswarlu told The Hindu over phone on February 7 (Tuesday).

“It is understandable if there is a delay in the disbursement of salaries once or twice in a year. But this is happening on a regular basis. As a result, the government employees are finding it difficult to honour their commitments in paying their monthly instalments,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

As the employees were turning defaulters, bankers were unwilling to provide them loans, he added.

“Salaries and pensions have been disbursed to the employees of a few departments, while others are yet to receive. The State government is unable to fulfil the legal obligation,” he said.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the JAC decided to serve a protest notice to the Chief Secretary on various demands, which included timely payment of salaries and pensions.

“We have never seen a situation wherein the unions are forced to demand payment of salaries to the employees in time,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / employee benefits / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.