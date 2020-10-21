It’s back to school in State from November 2

Government guidelines include staggered timings; mid-day meal will be served: CM

The schools in the State will be reopen from November 2, but the students can attend the schools only with the written consent of the parents.

The State government has also finalised the guidelines, which include staggered timings for the students.

For instance, students belonging to Classes 1, 3, 5 & 7 will be attending school on one day and those of Classes 2, 4, 6 & 8 will attend the other day. If the student strength is more than 750, classes will be conducted once in every three days. All schools will function for half day from November 2.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who conducted a review with the Education Department on Tuesday, said the academic schedule had been fixed keeping in view of parents’ concerns.

Online option

“In case parents have concerns about their children, they can still opt for the online classes,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that mid-day meal would be served in the government schools, and students would be sent home only after partaking it.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that he would again review the situation in December.