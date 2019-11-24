It’s a mockery of democracy in Maharashtra: Narayana

CPI national secretary K. Narayana has termed the BJP’s “midnight politics” in Maharashtra as a mockery of democracy.

“The saffron party is making the constitutional bodies collapse,” Mr. Narayana alleged at a media conference here on Sunday.

He termed the revocation of President’s rule after midnight, the invoking of the Prime Minister’s special powers to bypass Cabinet recommendation for the same, and the Governor hurriedly conducting the swearing-in ceremony as indicative of a greater malaise.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have enacted a bloodless coup in making Devendra Fadnavis the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” Mr. Narayana alleged.

‘Blackmail politics’

He observed that the BJP at the Centre had always resorted to blackmail politics, arm-twisting, bullying and coercing rival parties to make them toe its line.

He wondered if the BJP would drop the charges of corruption it had made against NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the elections and brand him as “Mr. Clean.”

‘Reverse gear’

Referring to the developments in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narayana said the State was moving in the reverse gear.

On introduction of English medium in government schools, he said it was essential to study in the mother tongue.

“When I say this, the YSRCP will retort that my children studied in English medium and hence are living in America. That is not the way to take an argument forward,” he said.