It’s a huge task, but I’ll handle it, says CS-designate Aditya Nath Das

Amaravati

23 December 2020 23:59 IST

Legal hurdles, COVID-19 vaccination, continuation of welfare schemes are some issues that pose a challenge

Chief Secretary-designate Aditya Nath Das finds the new opportunity a big task that requires dexterous handling.

Mr. Das is at present Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources and Environment, Forest, Science and Technology.

Mr. Das, a 1987 batch IAS officer, will be taking over as the Chief Secretary on December 31 – the day the incumbent Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney, will be retiring from service. Post retirement, she will be taking over as the Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Speaking to The Hindu at the Secretariat, Mr. Das, referring to the issues concerning several government decisions and legal hurdles, said, “There is always a way to handle things.”

“It’s a big task ahead, but I’ll handle it. Like the other things I did, I’ll be able to do it. Once I take charge, I’ll be able to know clearly the expectations of the government. There is always a way to handle things, and we’ll be able to find it. That’s what I’ve leant in life and career,” Mr. Das said.

Several government decisions, whether it is Amaravati lands, or the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts, or the introduction of English medium in government schools, have been challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The cases are a matter of concern in the backdrop of the court summoning top officials, who included the Chief Secretary and the DGP, and the filing of affidavits and counter-affidavits.

Going by the statements of key political leaders, 2021 will be a remarkable year for the new Chief Secretary, as the government, in all probability and after surmounting the legal hurdles, is expected to shift the Secretariat to the Executive Capital, Visakhapatnam.

This apart, the COVID-19 vaccination drive, continuation of the numerous welfare schemes amid financial constraints, and securing funds from the Union government are among the many challenges ahead for the new Chief Secretary.