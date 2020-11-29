‘It’s a habit ofNaidu to politiciseevery issue’

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy has said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should attend the Assembly session on the first day (November) 30 and demand that it be held for a particular number of days, after the Business Advisory Committee takes a decision thereof.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said it had been Mr. Naidu’s habit to politicise every issue and this time was not an exception. He said the government was ready to discuss the issues raised by the Opposition on the welfare schemes being implemented and policy matters.
“The government decided to conduct the Assembly session in compliance with COVID protocols. There are nearly 70 leaders in the Assembly and Council aged above 60.”
Question Hour would not be taken up due to the pandemic as per the same procedure followed in Rajya Sabha. Live coverage of the Assembly proceedings would be provided to all media houses for telecast, Mr. Srikanth Reddy added.
