It’s a dream come true for this tribe as government issues caste certificate

It was a dream come true for the tribe which moved to Vijayawada from Tamil Nadu over a century ago on Monday, as they were given a proper social identity by way of official recognition to their tribe by the government.

The NTR district administration led by Collector S. Dilli Rao and MLA Malladi Vishnu distributed caste certificates to 147 families belonging to ‘Nakkala’ tribe in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that more than a century ago members of a tribe that used to make a living by hunting foxes moved to Mylavaram and Vijayawada of the district which was surrounded by forests and later settled here. They belonged to a tribe in Madurai of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Over a while, the members of the tribe later took up the sale of beads, decoration items and others by going around the region, he said. Mr. Rao said they were recognised as a tribal community in 2003 but due to the lack of a name, those certificates were not useful to them.

Following an interaction with the families on World Tribal Day with the Collector, they were promised caste certificates with a tribe name. They were also asked to select a name for their tribe and they came up with ‘Nakkala’ after which they are known here.

All the families were issued caste certificates with the same tribe name. With the caste certificates they will now be able to make use of the ST reservation and other benefits being provided by the governments, Mr. Rao said. The government also sanctioned houses under Jagananna housing to some of the families and more houses were promised to others.