It’s a dream come true for RTC staff

Information and Public Relations and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has said the stage is set for nearly 54,000 employees of A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to become the employees of the Public Transport Department from January 1, 2020.

It follows Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to merge the public carrier with the government which is a significant step towards its revival, the Minister has said while recalling that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was staunchly opposed the merger and even called it impossible.

The APSRTC has accumulated losses amounting to approximately ₹6,500 crore, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went ahead with merger in spite of huge expenditure (₹3,600 crore per year) entailed by it.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said he cautioned private bus owners against jacking up the fares during Sankranti festival.

“We will take stern action against private bus operators if the passengers lodge complaints through WhatsApp number 8309887955. We can’t help those ignoring our warning,” he stated.

‘No hike in fares’

The APSRTC would not increase fares except in special buses that might be plied on long-distance routes to cover up some of the losses incurred over the years, the Minister said and added that instructions were given to officials to crack the whip on private bus operators fleecing the passengers.

He said reports that the APSRTC contemplated a 50% hike in fares were false.

On the attack on media persons during the protests against ‘three capitals’, the Minister said it was unfortunate that fellow journalists, who often raise a hue and cry on the alleged deprivation of their rights and strongly criticised the government recently for bringing out a G.O. for punishing those broadcasting/publishing wrong news with mala fide intentions, remained mute spectators to the incident in which a woman reporter was roughed up.

The Minister said that he suspected that the TDP was behind it and the government would take necessary action agaisnt the culprits.