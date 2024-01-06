GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ITF World Tennis Masters Tour begins in Vijayawada

January 06, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

S.V. Ramayya Memorial World Tennis Masters Tour for players aged above 35 began at the  Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Tennis Academy at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, here on Saturday.

The tournament, part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), is being organised jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Lawn Tennis Association and the All India Tennis Association. Nearly 100 entries were registered for the tournament, which will be held in different age categories for men, starting from 35 to 75. Matches for players aged 35, 40, 45, and 50 were held today; the other age categories are 55, 60, 65, 70, 75.

The match will be formally inaugurated on January 8 by SAAP vice-chairman and managing director Dhyana Chandra, said tournament director S. Ramakrishna, who initiated the event in memory of his father S.V. Ramayya. The event will go on till January 11.

