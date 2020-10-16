Andhra Pradesh

ITDA Project Officer inspects Araku hospital

Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Paderu, S. Venkateswar, inspected the Area Hospital in Araku here on Thursday.

He visited the casualty ward, women’s ward and the pharmacy and enquired about the Dental Outpatient block and checked the attendance register. Later, he spoke with several in-patients and took their feedback. He also asked the doctors to increase COVID-19 testing at the hospital.

