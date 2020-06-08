ITDA official takes stock of flood preparedness

RAMPACHODAVARAM(EAST GODAVARI)

08 June 2020 23:46 IST

‘Boats, commodities should be kept ready for relief operations’

Authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) are preparing themselves to meet any contingency in case of floods in river Godavari in the coming weeks.

At a review meeting with the officials concerned on Monday, ITDA In-charge Project Officer Praveen Adithya asked the officials to keep ready 28 boats for flood relief operations, if necessary.

The ITDA is gearing up for the relief operations based on the flood mitigation plan prepared by the Irrigation Department.

“The boats should be certified before being deploying for flood relief operations. A trial run must also be carried out,” said Mr. Praveen. Boat surveyor Varma was asked to ensure standards of the boats.

“People from villages will have to be evacuated if the flood alert-1 is sounded. All the measures are being taken to complete construction of houses in rehabilitation colonies,” said Mr. Praveen.

People should be evacuated to the temporary relief camps only in the event of delay in the construction of the works in rehabilitation colonies, he said.

Directive to GCC

Meanwhile, the Girijan Co-operative Corporation authorities have been directed to ensure availability of commodities in their godowns at Devipatnam to meet the requirement for three months. The newly appointed Panchayat Secretariat staff have been asked to get information about the flood-prone areas to join in the relief operations.