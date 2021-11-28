ITDA-Chintoor reaches out to woman, just-born baby

The Tribal woman and her just-born baby being shifted from the boat by the ‘108’ ambulance staff at the Pocharam bank of the Godavari in Chintoor Agency on Sunday.

KAKINADA

28 November 2021 23:49 IST

A boat and ‘108’ ambulance arranged to shift them to a PHC

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Chintoor and the ‘108’ personnel on Sunday came to the rescue of a pregnant woman from a cut-off habitation of the Godavari in the Papikonda hill range, by providing her timely access to the medical and health facilities.

A native of Gonduru in the cut-off area in V.R. Puram mandal, Sandala Jayasudha of the Konda Reddy tribe was expected to deliver her baby in December.

However, she complained of labour pains in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

“I received a phone call from the habitation seeking medical assistance for Ms. Jayasudha. A boat was arranged to help her cross the Godavari. But she delivered a baby girl before the boat could reach her place,” ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu.

Later, Ms. Jayasudha and the baby were brought to the Pocharam bank of the Godavari, where the ‘108’ ambulance staff arrived to receive her.

The staff members, Srinivas and Mani Swaroop, immediately drove the woman and her baby to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kothulagutta.

“The health condition of the woman and the baby is good,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.

The residents thanked the government officials for their timely initiative.