ITC team trains Tourism hotel staff

Special Correspondent VIJAYAWADA
August 26, 2022 22:14 IST

A three-day “Training of the Trainers” programme conducted by Andhra Pradesh Tourism, in collaboration with ITC Hotel, Guntur, at Berm Park here, concluded on Friday.

The capacity-building initiative aimed at improving professional skills of the department employees working in AP Tourism’s Harita hotels and resorts across the State.

Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) K. Kanna Babu, said it was a good opportunity to refine their hospitality skills under the guidance of a teach that represented a brand known in the hospitality sector.

The employees were given training in key duties related to the front office, house keeping, food and beverage services and food production techniques wing. Trainers from ITC, Guntur M. Balakrishna and Raja Raman facilitated the training sessions.

