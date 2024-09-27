GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ITC donates ₹2 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood victims in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

The ITC LTD donated ₹2 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood relief efforts on Friday, the company informed in a press release here. 

The officials of ITC, including Ganesh K. Sundararaman, Divisional Chief Executive, H. N. Ramaprasad, Chief Executive, and P. Venkat Ram Reddy, General Manager Exports, ITC LTD - ABD, Guntur, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and handed over the money.

ITC Agri Business Division, Guntur in the first week of September 2024, sent 15,000 ready-to-eat food packs and 2,000 food packets prepared by the Akshaya Patra central kitchen. Additionally, 73,000 biscuit packets, 3,400 noodle packets, 6,000 matchboxes, and 20 cases of juice for flood victims were also sent.

The organisation pledged to continue its support until the situation improves in the flood-affected areas.

