ITC distributes masks to ryots

The ITC-Agri Business Division, as part of its CSR activities, is providing the necessary and basic safety tools like masks and sanitisers to farmers. ITC manager Bhanuprasad Reddy went to fields and distributed masks to the farmers while asking them wear masks at work all the time. ITC Vinukonda team has conducted multiple village-level awareness programmes among farm workers. They have distributed masks, face shields and sanitizers to 6,000 farmers and farm workers.

