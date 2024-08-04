ITAAP suggests strategies to make Andhra Pradesh a key player in IT/ITeS sector

With the Government of Andhra Pradesh working on a new IT/ITeS Policy- 2024-29, the stakeholders have come forward with a few suggestions for inclusion in the policy.

The Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) has drafted the suggestions and submitted them to the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications.

Prior to that, IT Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur visited Visakhapatnam and held an internal meeting with the ITAAP executive team and other stakeholders to seek their feedback and suggestions.

“Mr. Gaur’s interaction with us at the IT SEZ at Rushikonda during his visit last week kindled our hope on the fate of the IT and other allied industries in the State, especially in Visakhapatnam. We have prepared a draft and sent it to the government,” ITAAP president Lakshmi Mukkavilli told The Hindu.

She said the suggestions were aimed at attracting new investment to the State and addressing the existing challenges by enhancing data and digital infrastructure, undertaking skilling initiatives and offering financial support through incentives and subsidies.

Also, emphasis should be on e-governance, capacity building by increasing women employees, industry promotion, and environmental sustainability, she said.

“Andhra Pradesh should solidify its position as a leading IT/ITeS & Electronics hub in India, driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens,” Ms. Lakshmi said.

Some of the key strategies suggested included building of infrastructure, development of new DTP space, making SEZs conducive, specifically in Tier-3 cities, making land available in small parcels such as half-acre or one-fourth acre so that more companies can buy, making more office space available, co-working facilities, R&D labs, and capacity building and skill development, she added.

The government should also encourage partnerships with colleges and universities to improve skillsets of students and make them employable. It should also encourage collaborations with industry for training in emerging technologies and internships for practical experience, Ms. Lakshmi said. Similarly, industry partnership with the Skill Development Centres could be considered for conducting workshops and training programmes for the workforce to be aligned with the emerging technologies.

Ms. Lakshmi also stressed the need to integrate existing skill database into a centralised system for easier access to trained talent in different technologies.

The stakeholders also sought collaborations with universities to create incubation centres, provision of grants, support from venture capitalists to startups, and creation of a portal for mentoring initiatives.

“Conduct of regular audits and assessments to ensure effectiveness and efficiency of IT policies and projects is also important for us. Use the feedback and audit results for continuous improvement of IT policies and practices. Maintain a dedicated liaison officer to assist businesses,” said RL Narayana, Chairman of Investment Committee wing of ITAAP.

