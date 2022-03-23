It will be bed of nails for RRR ‘fans’

The management of Annapurna theatre in Vijayawada has placed a bed of nails on the stage before the silver screen to keep crazy fans at bay. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Theatre management takes extreme step to safeguard its screen

The frenzy of fans on the release day of their favourite films has been a regular ‘show’ at cinemas and owners are always at the receiving end.

Of late, the frenzied fans upped their “celebrations” by bursting crackers inside the cinema halls, pouring milk on the screen and others such activities burning a hole in the pockets of the owners apart from causing inconvenience to other movie-goers.

To keep such frenzied fans away from the silver screen, the management of a theatre complex — Annapurna and Sakunthala — has placed a bed of metal nails on the stage in front of their newly installed screen, ahead of the release of multi-starrer film RRR. The pictures of the “special arrangements” for the new release (March 25) have gone viral on the internet.

"While most fans enjoy the film, a few go overboard inside the halls. To protect the screen, we have placed plywood planks fixed with nails so that none gets close to it. We have put caution boards too," said Adusumilli Sriram, proprietor of Annapurna and Sakunthala theatres.

He said Annapurna was given a facelift with the Clarus XC 290 screen by Harkness, a leading screen technology company. The screen which gives 3D and 2D output was imported from the U.S. and is the first one in the city, he said. "Even a touch of a flower petal could damage the screen for good. That is the reason we want to protect it. We love to see our patrons enjoying the movie, but we don't want our property left damaged," Mr. Sriram said.

A cinema in Srikakulam district installed a fencing with barbed wire separating the screen and the front row.

Authorities concerned are yet to take cognisance of such 'unauthorised' and harmful installations in the theatres.