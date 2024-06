Narsipatnam MLA-elect Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has said that it will be an honour to be Speaker of the A.P. Legislative Assembly.

Responding to the rumours that he is the next Speaker, Mr. Patrudu says, “In my long political career, I worked as MLA, Minister, and other posts, but not as Speaker.”

“I have already announced that this is my last term in politics. If given an opportunity, it will be an honour to be the Speaker, which I have never chaired,” he told the media on Tuesday.