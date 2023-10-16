October 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Telangana Minister of Excise and Prohibition N. Srinivas Goud exuded confidence that the State’s Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was poised to win the upcoming elections for the third consecutive time.

Having worked for the eradication of poverty, upliftment of the poor and downtrodden, and providing opportunities in the fields of education, medicine and employment during the last ten years, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party was eyeing a hat trick in the ensuing elections, he told the media here on Monday.

The government has already introduced several programs and schemes for the welfare of people and would further do its best to secure a top position among the developed States in the country, he said.

I was fortunate to work with Chief Minister Rao during the Telangana movement, and as his cabinet colleague, he said and assured that he would discharge his duties with more responsibility for the development of the State in the coming years.