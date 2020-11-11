It was TDP loyalist who secured bail forpolicemen in suicide pact case: CM

‘Our government shows its commitment by registering cases against the cops’

Describing the suicide by a family of four in Kurnool district as an unfortunate incident that pained him a lot, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a petition was filed for cancelling the bail which the local court granted to the accused police personnel. He asserted that no one, including himself, was above the law and justice needed to be delivered.

“V. Ramachandra Rao, the lawyer who secured bail for the policemen, is a TDP loyalist who held a nominee director post in the AP State Kapu Welfare & Development Corporation in the previous government. The court granted bail to the policemen as our influence was no match to that of the persons who got them out,” the Chief Minister observed.

Paying tributes to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on the occasion of his birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Education Day and Minorities Day, at his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said by getting cases registered against the policemen (Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar), the government demonstrated its commitment to the rule of law and insisted that the episode was a part of the double game being played by the TDP.

The government firmly believed that law should be the same for everyone. It was with this conviction that the government launched prosecution against the policemen who were accused of abetting the hapless family of Abdul Salam to commit suicide, he stated.

Aid to minorities

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government disbursed a financial assistance of ₹3,428 crore to the minorities under various schemes in the last 17 months.

Efforts were being made to maintain communal harmony. Due priority was given to education and health of the minorities, a vast majority of whom languish below the poverty line. At the same time, steps were taken for protecting the properties of Wakf Board and of the Christian missionaries.

Honorarium for Imams and Muezzins would be increased and honorarium paid to pastors along with YSR Pelli Kanuka from next year.

In tune with the path-breaking reforms which Abul Kalam Azad had initiated as the country’s first Education Minister, the YSR Congress government undertook infrastructure augmentation in schools and colleges in a mission mode through Nadu-Nedu programme while improving the standards of teaching and equipping the students with skills required by the industry.

Deputy Chief Minister Shaik Amzath Basha Bepari, Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and K. Kannababu and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney were among those present.