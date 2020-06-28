It was PV who saved Indian economy from brink of collapse, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Naidu recalled how Narasimha Rao revived the Indian economy from the brink of collapse and set it on the path to recovery. Under PV’s able leadership, India rose to compete with the rest of the world, he observed.
“History will forever remember leaders who rekindle a new hope among the people at a time of grave crisis. Narasimha Rao would be remembered as one such personality who gave a bold, new direction to the country in its hour of need,” Mr. Naidu said.
Land reforms
As Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, Narasimha Rao had initiated land reforms that helped uplift the Dalits to a large extent, Mr. Naidu said, and added that he had rendered brilliant service to the Telugu people not only as a politician but also as a literary personality.
Recalling the progressive turn he had given India at a critical juncture, the TDP chief said conferring Bharat Ratna would be a befitting tribute to the outstanding services rendered by Narasimha Rao.
“Under the TDP government in 2014, the A.P. Assembly had passed a resolution seeking a memorial for PV in the national capital. As a result, 10 years after his passing away, a memorial hd come up at Ekta Sthal in New Delhi,” Mr. Naidu said.
