It was NTR who made oath-taking ceremony a public affair

In the combined State of Andhra Pradesh in 1983, the TDP had won with a thumping majority, bagging 202 of the 294 seats in the Assembly.

TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao, deviating from the usual practice of taking the oath in Raj Bhavan, shifted the venue to Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad.

He took oath in front of a huge public gathering as the 10th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The successor Chief Ministers, with an exception of a few, followed the tradition.

NTR, after serving as the Chief Minister for two terms, lost power in 1989. Marri Chenna Reddy of the Congress, who succeeded him, chose the Nizam College grounds for his oath-taking ceremony.

In 1990, the Congress leadership had selected Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy for the top post. He too took his oath of office outside Raj Bhavan.

But Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy of Congress, who succeeded him, and N. Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP took oath in Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Naidu preferred Raj Bhavan to take oath as the Chief Minister both in 1995 and 1999.

Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy of the Congress, who had succeeded Mr. Naidu in 2004, however, chose the LB Stadium. On his re-election in 2009, Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy again preferred LB Stadium to take the oath.

Post bifurcation in 2014, the TDP chose to organise the ceremony in a grand manner on Bible Grounds near Acharya Nagarjuna University. Amidst fanfare and presence of many stalwarts, Mr. Naidu had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of the residuary State.

An now, after leading his party to a resounding victory by bagging 151 of the 175 Assembly seats, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister at IGMC Stadium here.