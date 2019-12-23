It was like being in Rajasthan desert: Thammineni

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam said he had felt like being in Rajasthan desert when he was travelling on the Krishna river banks to the Legislature Complex and Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi on Sunday, Mr. Seetharam said every citizen should be proud about Amaravati but he could not find such contentment.

He said that the proposal to have three capital cities was being welcomed and those having doubts on the Chief Minister (CM)‘s idea should explore the facts in-depth.

He asserted that the decentralisation model conceived by CM and endorsed by the expert committee led by retired IAS officer G.N. Rao would help in reducing the regional disparities and expressed confidence that action would be taken against all those involved in insider trading.