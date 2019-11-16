It turns a futile land intofertile to generate income

Water conservation techniques have paid rich dividends for the cash-starved Prema Samajam. With complete recharge of groundwater, nine wells and a pond on the premises are full to the brim.

With availability of abundant water, the organisation has been growing a variety of crops in 19 acres of adjacent land and earning a decent income which is being utilised to take care of 150 orphans staying in its facility here.

Prema Samajam, which was established in 1955, could get around 23 acres of land from P.V.G. Raju, head of former Princely State of Vizianagaram.

In the absence of the government’s direct financial support, the organisation mostly depends on donations from the public to sustain its activities.

Land utilisation

However, there is no assured income for the maintenance of Prema Samajam. With bleak financial scenario, the organisation, headed by its president B.S.R. Murthy and others have taken a series of steps for the optimum utilisation of the land which looked barren till a few years ago. Then, they gave priority to groundwater recharge in a systematic way.

In the fertile land, it has gown over 100 coconut, 450 teak, and 1,000 neem plants. Many fruit-bearing trees, including mango, guava and papaya are being grown. One can find beautiful flower gardens and vegetable crops on the premises.

Dr. Murthy, who is also good at cultivation, has told The Hindu that the organisation is able to generate about 1.5 lakh assured income every year by growing various crops and leasing out of lands to local farmers.

“The orphans are also actively involved in gardening and it becomes a good physical exercise for them,” he says.

Organisation secretary Peddinti Apparao and treasure B. Apparao say that they give top priority to growing medicinal pants on the premises. “Many nature lovers are sending a variety of plants to Prema Samajam after observing the protection of nature. We are taking the support of retired horticulture officials for the optimum utilisation of land and water resources,” they say.