IT Minister Lokesh promises all support to weavers in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Information Technology N. Lokesh assured the weavers’ community of all support from the government in overcoming the problems being faced by them.

Mr. Lokesh was speaking after laying the foundation for the Padmasali Bhavan to be constructed by the Padmasali International Welfare Association (PIWA), at Kolanukonda of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on November 10 (Sunday).

Mr. Lokesh appreciated the service activities being done by the PIWA since its inception in Vijayawada 17 years ago, and noted that the NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh set up a ‘Weavershala’ in collaboration with the Tata Group (with its brand name ‘Taneira’) for improving the skills of weavers who were struggling to beat the intense competition from the powerlooms.

PIWA president S. Pulla Rao was among others present.