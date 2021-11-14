‘It is time provisions of the Sribagh Agreement are implemented’

KURNOOL

14 November 2021 23:59 IST

‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ to be held tomorrow to express dissent over successive govt.s’ inaction in the matter

The Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi will hold a ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Nandyal in the district on Tuesday to express dissent over the lack of willingness of the political class and successive governments to implement the provisions of the Sribagh Agreement.

On Sunday, the samithi members led by Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy released a pamphlet detailing the issues that remain unresolved from the time Sribagh Agreement was reached on November 16, 1937. The pamphlet questions whether political parties are working towards a special package for Rayalaseema development as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The samithi opined that during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the political class had got another chance to implement the provisions of the agreement.

The pamphlet also questions the A.P. government’s dedication in protecting the interests of the Rayalaseema Irrigation projects as described in the Reorganisation Act after the Krishna River Management Board notification. They would send a set of demands to the State government on November 16 when the ‘Satyagraha’ begins, the samiti members said.

The pact

The pact was made between the political leaders of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions during the separate Andhra movement in 1937 at Sribagh, the residence of Kashinathuni Nageshwara Rao, founder of Andhra Patrika. The committee discussed the conditions to be fulfilled if Rayalaseema was to cooperate with the Coastal Andhra in the demand for Andhra province. This agreement came to be known as the Sribagh Pact or Sribagh Agreement, Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy added.