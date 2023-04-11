ADVERTISEMENT

It is time Jagan broke his silence on VSP privatisation issue, says APCC president

April 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

 Rahul Gandhi will visit the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant soon and extend support to the protesting workers, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on April 11 (Tuesday) demanded that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must break his silence on the issue of the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Mr. Rudra Raju said the steel plant, which spreads across 35,000 acres, was a sources of livelihood for lakhs of families and it was the responsibility of every individual to contribute their mite in safeguarding the workers’ interests.

Calling the project the dream of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said the VSP was expanded during the tenures of P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as the Prime Ministers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only the Congress can help the people of the region realise their slogan of Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku. Rahul Gandhi will soon visit the steel plant and extend the party’s support to the protesting workers,” said the APCC president.

Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Centre and the State governments should recognise the fact that privatisation of the public sector unit would deprive thousands of families of their livelihood.

Congress State working president Sunkara Padmasree, district president L. Thantiya Kumari, city president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao, party leaders Kolanukonda Sivaji, Dhanekula Muralimohan, Meda Suresh., P. Nancharaiah, Meesala Rajeswara Rao, S. Satish, J. Mutyala, J. Nageswara Rao and S. Das among others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US