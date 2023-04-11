It is time Jagan broke his silence on VSP privatisation issue, says APCC president

April 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on April 11 (Tuesday) demanded that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must break his silence on the issue of the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Mr. Rudra Raju said the steel plant, which spreads across 35,000 acres, was a sources of livelihood for lakhs of families and it was the responsibility of every individual to contribute their mite in safeguarding the workers’ interests.

Calling the project the dream of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said the VSP was expanded during the tenures of P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as the Prime Ministers.

“Only the Congress can help the people of the region realise their slogan of Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku. Rahul Gandhi will soon visit the steel plant and extend the party’s support to the protesting workers,” said the APCC president.

Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Centre and the State governments should recognise the fact that privatisation of the public sector unit would deprive thousands of families of their livelihood.

