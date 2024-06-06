ADVERTISEMENT

It is our responsibility to protect the environment: APPCB

Published - June 06, 2024 04:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Artistes explaining to the public the safe disposal of waste, during a ‘Burrakatha’ performance on the occasion of World Environment Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

People need to take a pledge to protect the environment for human survival and know the ways to mitigate pollution of air and water for a cleaner tomorrow, said APPCB Member Secretary B. Sreedhar.

At a programme organised by the A.P. Pollution Control Board on the occasion of World Environment Day here on Wednesday, he said it was important to follow the ban on single-use plastic and carry a cloth bag instead. “When someone says pollution, we only think of industrial pollution, but there is also pollution from the food waste. We should be aware that 4,000 litres of water goes into growing the food a person consumes for one meal and hence prevent wastage,” he said.

Urging people to plant as many saplings as possible, Mr. Sreedhar said the Board had introduced online monitoring of air, water pollution, online waste management systems, developed e-governance, upgraded existing laboratories, conducted seminars, workshops on various topics for the public.

Talking about the achievements, Mr. Sreedhar said: “The board has installed Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Index, the data of which is analysed and necessary control measures are being adopted by the board to maintain the air quality. Similarly, Real Time Noise Monitoring Systems have also been installed in cities.”

In non-attainment cities, those that did not match the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for more than five years, the Board had come up with micro action plans, as part of which hotspots were identified and suggestions were given to mitigate pollution, he said, adding that the transportation of waste from industries could be tracked through GPS.

Cultural programmes, essay writing, quiz, painting competitions were held. Prizes were given to the winners.

