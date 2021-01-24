It is not the ideal time for local body elections: Botcha

Ministers and YSRCP MLAs have accused State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar of being adamant on conducting local body elections when the State is in the midst of the vaccination drive against COVID-19.
Addressing the media at the party central office on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that Mr. Ramesh Kumar was speaking like a political leader with some personal agenda and acting unilaterally.
“The SEC has the responsibility of conducting the elections. Public health is the main concern of the government and it is not the ideal time for conducing the elections,” he observed.
“Who will be held responsible if anything happens to the employees or people during polls? What is it that will be lost if elections are postponed by three months,” he questioned.
Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu flayed Mr. Ramesh Kumar for going ahead with the elections before his retirement despite the government making it clear that people’s lives were important.
“Mr. Ramesh Kumar has no concern for the lives of the government employees who will be discharging their electoral duties. Why did he not conduct the elections in 2018 when the TDP was in power?” Mr. Rambabu asked.
“Mr. Ramesh Kumar addressed the media from behind a protective glass. He, however, has no concern for the lives of employees and people,” he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath