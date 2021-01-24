It is not the ideal time for local body elections: Botcha

‘Public health is the main concern of the government’

Ministers and YSRCP MLAs have accused State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar of being adamant on conducting local body elections when the State is in the midst of the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Addressing the media at the party central office on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that Mr. Ramesh Kumar was speaking like a political leader with some personal agenda and acting unilaterally.

“The SEC has the responsibility of conducting the elections. Public health is the main concern of the government and it is not the ideal time for conducing the elections,” he observed.

“Who will be held responsible if anything happens to the employees or people during polls? What is it that will be lost if elections are postponed by three months,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu flayed Mr. Ramesh Kumar for going ahead with the elections before his retirement despite the government making it clear that people’s lives were important.

“Mr. Ramesh Kumar has no concern for the lives of the government employees who will be discharging their electoral duties. Why did he not conduct the elections in 2018 when the TDP was in power?” Mr. Rambabu asked.

“Mr. Ramesh Kumar addressed the media from behind a protective glass. He, however, has no concern for the lives of employees and people,” he alleged.