It is March and drinking water woes loom large in four Urban Local Bodies in Andhra Pradesh

March 21, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

It is March and drinking water crisis is looming large in several districts in Andhra Pradesh if the data revealed by the officials are any indication. The data suggest that residents of at least four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Kadapa, Penugonda, Ongole and Hindupur are getting drinking water supply only once in three days.

Kadapa is home district of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while Penukonda and Hindupur are in Sri Satya Sai district of Rayalaseema Region, while Ongole comes under south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

During a review meeting on drinking water woes during the summer conducted by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on March 21 (Thursday), Municipal Administration Commissioner and Director Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said that apart from these four towns, there more ULBs were also facing problems.

“The government is supplying drinking water to 29 ULBs twice a day, 47 ULBs once a day, 43 ULBs once in a couple of days. Measures are being taken to improve the supply of drinking water,” said Mr. Lathkar.

Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar said that a summer contingency plan was being implemented to cater to the drinking water needs of the rural areas at an estimated cost of ₹115 crore.

“The government has taken private borewells on rental basis. The damaged bores are being repaired. The bore wells are being dug deeper and water is being stored in tanks among other initiatives. We have have planned to supply drinking water through tankers to 1,354 problematic hamlets and villages in the state till June. The government has issued administrative sanctions to supply drinking water through tankers to 109 areas in March,” he said.

The Chief Secretary urged the people to dial 1904 helpline in case they face water problem. He instructed the officials to utilise all the resources to mitigate the water shortage.

