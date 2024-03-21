ADVERTISEMENT

It is March and drinking water woes loom large in four Urban Local Bodies in Andhra Pradesh

March 21, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Secretary holds review meeting on water crisis; a summer contingency plan is being implemented to cater to drinking water needs of rural areas at an estimated cost of ₹115 crore, says Water Resources Principal Secretary

Sambasiva Rao M.

A man carrying drinking water collected from a tubewell on the dry Maneeru riverbed at Saanampoodi village in Prakasam district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

It is March and drinking water crisis is looming large in several districts in Andhra Pradesh if the data revealed by the officials are any indication. The data suggest that residents of at least four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Kadapa, Penugonda, Ongole and Hindupur are getting drinking water supply only once in three days.

Kadapa is home district of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while Penukonda and Hindupur are in Sri Satya Sai district of Rayalaseema Region, while Ongole comes under south coastal Andhra Pradesh. 

During a review meeting on drinking water woes during the summer conducted by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on March 21 (Thursday), Municipal Administration Commissioner and Director Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said that apart from these four towns, there more ULBs were also facing problems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is supplying drinking water to 29 ULBs twice a day, 47 ULBs once a day, 43 ULBs once in a couple of days. Measures are being taken to improve the supply of drinking water,” said Mr. Lathkar.

Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar said that a summer contingency plan was being implemented to cater to the drinking water needs of the rural areas at an estimated cost of ₹115 crore.

“The government has taken private borewells on rental basis. The damaged bores are being repaired. The bore wells are being dug deeper and water is being stored in tanks among other initiatives. We have have planned to supply drinking water through tankers to 1,354 problematic hamlets and villages in the state till June. The government has issued administrative sanctions to supply drinking water through tankers to 109 areas in March,”  he said.

The Chief Secretary urged the people to dial 1904 helpline in case they face water problem. He instructed the officials to utilise all the resources to mitigate the water shortage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US