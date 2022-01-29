It is better to have common firefighting equipment at industrial parks, says official

‘Move will reduce unnecessary capital expenditure for small-scale units’

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a seminar on fire safety with a focus on ‘Fire Prevention, Hazards and Risk associated’ through virtual mode here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session Pratap Madireddy, Director General, State Disaster Response and Fire Services, said that the government is keen to work with industries and technical institutes to have cost effective firefighting equipment in factories.

He suggested to have a common firefighting equipment at industrial parks to avoid unnecessary capital expenditure for small-scale units.

He said that the Department of Disaster Response and Fire Service is taking several innovative steps to control fire accidents at cold storages in the state.

D K Mohanty, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam Zone and Director (Commercial) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, said that fire safety is of paramount importance in any industry. He said that industry is taking precautions to avoid fire accidents at the factories.

P.P. Lal Krishna, Co-Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh Public Policy Taskforce & CEO & Managing Director, Ramky Pharma City, also spoke.