It is a matter of pride to have Ayyanna Patrudu as Speaker of A.P. Assembly, says Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for the Legislative Assembly to have constructive debates on a host of urgent issues such as development of the capital city of Amaravati and construction of the Polavaram project, as the five years of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule left the State at the crossroads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reputation of the Assembly during the previous dispensation was destroyed as members were insulted, and even personally attacked, and healthy debates were few and far between, Mr. Naidu said in his speech after Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu’s unanimous election as Speaker of the XVI Legislative Assembly on June 22 (Saturday).

“The election of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu as Speaker comes at this critical juncture. I am sure, with his affable nature and vast experience, he will give the leadership required by the State to bounce back,” Mr. Naidu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was just getting back on its feet after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance ended the YSRCP’s destructive rule. At this stage, the Assembly should give a proper shape to the government’s policies by taking into account the views of all the members, irrespective of their parties, he said, while making it clear that he was against belittling the YSRCP as people had already given the punishment it deserved in the just-concluded elections.

The Assembly should not be a place where members were heckled and manhandled, as the purpose of them being sent to the august House was to sort out the people’s issues. “It has to facilitate the achievement of the government’s targets,” he asserted.

‘Loyal to the core’

Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Patrudu was a seven-time MLA and MP once, and had been in politics for the last 42 years since his joining the TDP in 1982. He recalled that Mr. Patrudu had worked in the N.T. Rama Rao Cabinet and was Minister for 16 years. When it came to loyalty to the TDP, there was no other leader comparable to him, Mr. Naidu observed.

“Mr. Patrudu had 23 criminal cases booked against him during the YSRCP regime, but he remained as courageous as ever in his fight against injustice. It is a matter of pride to have him in our midst as the Speaker today,” Mr. Naidu added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.