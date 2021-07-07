It is a ‘jobless’ job calendar: TDP

‘How can volunteers’ services be listed as jobs created?’

The TDP has found fault with the State government for including the ward / village volunteers in the list of jobs created.

“The government has not issued a single employment notification in the last two years, but is making tall claims,” TDP State president K. Atchannaidu alleged in a statement on Tuesday.

When the volunteers had demanded an increase in their honorarium, the government washed its off saying that theirs was a voluntary service, he said. “But they have been mentioned in the job calendar as full time government jobs,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

What Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had released was a “jobless job calendar,” which had given a rude shock to the unemployed youth, he said.

“By announcing 10,000 vacancies against the promise of creating 2.30 lakh jobs, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be remembered as a betrayer of the unemployed youth,” the TDP leader said.