IT industry seeks Centre’s support in expanding base in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A delegation under the aegis of the Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) met Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw at his Parliament office on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

The delegation sought the Union Minister’s support in expediting creation of state-of-the-art STPI incubation centre in Visakhapatnam, developing an Emerging Tech Skilling Ecosystem in the State by establishing a CDAC centre in Visakhapatnam, a centre of NIELIT, a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and a national-level Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Cyber Security.

The delegation also sought the Ministry’s support in promoting a startup ecosystem and culture in Tier II cities, including Visakhapatnam, in a big way, and for this purpose initiate a promotion scheme for product development and startup companies, something similar to India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS).

InfinityVizag

ITAAP president Sreedhar Kosaraju extended an invitation to the Union Minister to attend as chief guest the IT summit (InfinityVizag) - 2023 to be held in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the Union Minister responded positively to all the proposals.

The delegation included R.L. Narayana, Location Head, WNS; Lakshmi M, Managing Director, PATRA India; Rama Krishna Dasari, MD, Efftronics; and Akarapu Venkat Madhu Shankar Kumar, Location Head, Comtron, USA.