‘IT has immense investment potential’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is of the view that the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) sector has tremendous potential to attract investments.

“Companies such as Accenture are reportedly contemplating investing huge sums in India over the next decade, and the target should be to ensure such companies make Andhra Pradesh their destination,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting here on Saturday.

Emerging areas

Investment view apart, development of IT would help curbing corruption to a large extent, Mr. Naidu said, and added that focus was on emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics.

On its part, the government was adopting Internet of Things (IoT) for diverse applications and made a significant progress in deploying tools for delivering governance real time.

Mr. Naidu said IT should be introduced as a subject in every college to help youth catch up with the trends in IT and allied disciplines, and, thereby, contribute to the growth of the sector.

Incentives

IT Minister N. Lokesh said the government was encouraging IT and electronics firms to invest in the State by offering various incentives. California-based Zoho Corporation is prepared to set up a unit in Tirupati, and consultations with Franklin Templeton and Flextronics have been wrapped up for their AP foray.