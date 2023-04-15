ADVERTISEMENT

IT firms agree to invest in Tirupati during meet with MP

April 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

MP M. Gurumoorthy speaking to the media after an investors meet in Tirupati on Saturday.

Tirupati MP Maddirala Gurumoothy on Saturday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to bringing unprecedented development to Tirupati by way of encouraging industrial growth.

He was speaking to media after inaugurating the World Telugu Information Technology Council building here. He said that during discussions with fifteen CEOs of various firms, some had come forward to invest in information technology in Tirupati.

The MP said that Tirupati has been revered as a spiritual destination for several millennia. The presence of several State and national universities and Central Institutes were a boon to Tirupati. “The State government will be at the forefront to hasten the processes of land allotment and other aspects such as incentives,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Digithon firm chairman Sandeep Kumar Makthal said that the company had entered into an MoU to invest ₹100 crore in Tirupati. This would generate employment for 300 people. Suits Care India Private Limited CEO Somasekhar Reddy said that the firm had agreed to invest ₹300 crore in Tirupati, with a projection of 2,000 jobs. Simax Infotainment CEO Gowri Shankar said plans were afoot to invest ₹100 crore and this would create 250 jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US