IT firms agree to invest in Tirupati during meet with MP

April 15, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati MP Maddirala Gurumoothy on Saturday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to bringing unprecedented development to Tirupati by way of encouraging industrial growth.

He was speaking to media after inaugurating the World Telugu Information Technology Council building here. He said that during discussions with fifteen CEOs of various firms, some had come forward to invest in information technology in Tirupati.

The MP said that Tirupati has been revered as a spiritual destination for several millennia. The presence of several State and national universities and Central Institutes were a boon to Tirupati. “The State government will be at the forefront to hasten the processes of land allotment and other aspects such as incentives,” he said.

Digithon firm chairman Sandeep Kumar Makthal said that the company had entered into an MoU to invest ₹100 crore in Tirupati. This would generate employment for 300 people. Suits Care India Private Limited CEO Somasekhar Reddy said that the firm had agreed to invest ₹300 crore in Tirupati, with a projection of 2,000 jobs. Simax Infotainment CEO Gowri Shankar said plans were afoot to invest ₹100 crore and this would create 250 jobs.