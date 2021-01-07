IT firm plans to add 10,000 jobs in next 3 years

Mouri Tech, a global IT solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that it would create 10,000 new jobs in the next three years, of which 2,000 jobs will be created this year.
The tech company is planning to hire experienced professionals as well as fresh graduates through exhaustive campus drives and job fairs and expand its footprint in Tier-II cities.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company plans to open new campuses in two cities in North India to attract a pan-Indian workforce.
New jobs are getting created in the latest technology stack such as Data Sciences (AI/ML), cybersecurity, infrastructure, and cloud solutions to automation as this will help customers to accelerate digital transformation, said the company’s global CEO Anil Yerramreddy.
“The COVID-19 pandemic posed tremendous challenges to the IT sector, but also gave an opportunity to refine and reshape our commitment to be consistent and flexible. This is our 15th year and we choose to expand by adding thousands of new jobs. In the recent past, we have invested well in infrastructure, and have earmarked ₹500 crore in 2021 to move to the next level with our offshore presence,” Mr. Anil said.
The IT company also has an office at the Rushikonda IT Park and offers services both in the IT and ITeS sectors.
The company also has offices in Dallas (United States), Kolhapur and Bengaluru.
