Isuzu Motors donates medical equipment to PHC

Isuzu Motors India, the Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer based in Sri City, donated medical equipment to the Chinna Panduru Primary Health Centre (PHC) on Wednesday as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The company’s vice-president Senthil Manohar handed over the equipment to the PHC in-charge Dr. Anitha in the presence of general manager Takashi Rikukawa and Sri City vice-president (Customer Relations) C. Ramesh Kumar, Sri City Foundation’s Nireesha Sannareddy and Surendra Kumar.

Mr. Manohar reiterated the company’s dedication to improving regional healthcare infrastructure and support to community development. The donation included critical medical apparatus such as surgery table, stretcher trolley, blood pressure monitors and other essential items designed to enhance the PHC’s operational capabilities.

