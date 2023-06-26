Issues of tribals, Polavaram project being neglected by YSRCP govt., says Pawan Kalyan

June 26, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NARSAPURAM

Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to press the button to initiate measures to prevent the deaths of tribal women while being carried on ‘dolis’ (makeshift stretcher) to hospitals in the tribal pockets in Andhra Pradesh.

A week ago, a 22-year-old tribal pregnant woman died while being shifted to a government hospital on a doli, in the absence of motorable roads, in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Addressing the gathering here in West Godavari district as part of his Varahi Yatra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “There are a few key issues for which Mr. Jagan did not press the button to initiate any action till date. They include the rising number of deaths of tribal women while being carried on dolis, the commissioning of the Polavaram irrigation project, and the completion of the Kotipalli-Narsapuram railway line.”

“The voice of women and youth, being raised against the ‘anti-development policies and atrocities against women’, will be the sole weapon of the Jana Sena Party,” he said.

“I will lend my voice to those who strive for development, and fight against corruption,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan who announced that the JSP would soon unveil a Godavari regional development plan to be implemented if the party is voted to power.

The JSP chief said that political parties have attempted to create differences between the Kapus and the Backward Classes over the Kapu reservation issue, but they could not succeed.

“Currently, power is concentrated in the hands of one community in Andhra Pradesh, with no stake for Backward Classes in the decision-making process. The BCs will be given due priority in the administration if the JSP gains power,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan interacted with the party cadre of Narsapuram.

