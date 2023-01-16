Issues of ‘police excesses’ in Andhra Pradesh will be taken to the notice of Centre, says Naidu

January 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Alleging police excesses in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the issue would be taken to the notice of the judiciary and the executive at the Central level.

“I am ready to visit every police station where cases have been registered against the TDP leaders and activists and meet the party cadres against whom false cases have been foisted upon,” said Mr. Naidu, while addressing the media in front of the Sub-Jail at Piler in Annamaya district.

The TDP chief met the party activists and leaders who have been remanded after a group clash ensued between the TDP and YSRCP cadres at Rompicharla mandal in Chittoor district over the removal of the TDP publicity material on December 7 last year.

A large number of TDP activists from Tirupati and Chittoor districts gathered near the sub-jail. A fleet of about 300 vehicles from Naidu’s native village of Naravaripalle in Tirupati district also reached Piler.

Mr. Naidu accused the police of of foisting false cases upon eight TDP activists, including five Muslims, in the December 7 incident.

“The police had mentioned five people belonging to a minority community as ‘others’ and misled the magistrate. The TDP cadres have been remanded without being produced before a court. They were subjected to third-degree treatment. This is nothing but State-sponsored terrorism. Who gave the police the right to beat up the people?” asked Mr. Naidu, adding that the police meddling with the constitutional rights of the people would be ‘taken to task’.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the lives of the minorities were in peril under the YSRCP rule. “So far, more than 50 minority families have been subjected to harassment at the hand of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, including the suicide of a Nandyal-based family of four. In the Rompicharla case, the police forced the eight TDP activists to give false information on the place and time of their arrest.

‘Police shown in bad light’

Meanwhile, a senior police officer in Annamayya district said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Naidu was inciting the TDP cadres against the police and showing the department in a ‘very bad light’.

He faulted Mr. Naidu for prompting ‘outsiders’ (from Chittoor and Tirupati districts) to gather in large numbers at the Piler Sub-jail, posing a threat to law and order.

With a heavy crowd of the TDP activists gathering near the sub-jail, the police had a tough time in controlling them.