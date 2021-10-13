‘Issues of govt. staff will be resolved soon’

GUNTUR

13 October 2021 23:56 IST

Meeting planned with Chief Secretary on October 18, 19, says Sajjala

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the government is making every effort to resolve the pending issues of government employees by the end of November.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy met representatives of employees’ unions, including NGO, APNGO and Amaravati JAC, at the CM’s camp office. Principal Secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy took part in the deliberations.

Among the issues that were discussed included recommendations of Pay Revision Commission (PRC), payment of salaries on time, scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). “We will ensure the welfare of employees. A meeting will be held with the Chief Secretary soon and a decision will be taken. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that employees are most crucial in the running of administration and that employee unions will not be misused for political purposes,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Stating that steps have been taken to ensure job security of the employees, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said setting up of the Out-sourcing Corporation, merger of the APSRTC with the government and creation of 1.30 lakh posts were done in the interest of the employees. “We know about the financial condition of the State and the impact of coronavirus pandemic. However, we will resolve all these issues soon. The Chief Minister has fulfilled his promise of providing the interim relief, which entails an additional burden of ₹10,000 crore on the government exchequer.

A meeting has been planned with the Chief Secretary on October 18 and 19,” he added.