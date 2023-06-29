Issues of govt. staff will be addressed through special grievance programme, says NTR Collector

June 29, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that a special grievance redressal programme for government employees would be conducted as part of the efforts to improve the quality of services being provided to the public.

Mr. Dilli Rao along with APNGOs State general secretary K. Siva Reddy and district president A. Vidya Sagar inaugurated a four-day Aadhaar Services Camp for government employees at NGO’s Home in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He said that a healthy personal and professional life for government employees was important for better delivery of government services to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the issues being faced by the government employees, a special grievance redressal programme in the third week of every month would be conducted in the district.

He said the government would support building more NGO Homes at other parts of the district.

About Aadhaar services, Mr. Dilli Rao said that management of welfare schemes worth lakhs of rupees had been made easy with Aadhaar. He asked all government employees to update their Aadhaar details as required.

Mr. Vidya Sagar said that the Aadhaar update centre had been set up for the benefit of families, employees and pensioners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.