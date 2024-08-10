ADVERTISEMENT

Issues facing APSRTC will be resolved in a phased manner, says Industries Minister Bharath

Updated - August 10, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KURNOOL

Free bus facility for women, as promised in the election manifesto, will soon be a reality, he says

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Industries T.G. Bharath driving an APSRTC bus after launching a fleet of four, at the Kurnool-I depot on Saturday.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing T. G. Bharath has said that the issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be resolved in a phased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bharath, along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, on Saturday flagged off four new buses at the Kurnool-1 depot garage, and even drove one of the buses himself.

In Kurnool district, a total of 10 new buses were launched so far on various routes such as  Yemmiganur-Kurnool,  Yemmiganur-Hyderabad, Adoni-Kurnool, and Kurnool-Srisailam, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The free bus facility for women, as promised in the election manifesto, would soon be a reality, Mr. Bharath said. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to increase the number of buses on congested routes. Steps would be taken to improve the facilities at the Kurnool bus stand, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Charitha Reddy said the government was committed to developing the APSRTC in Kurnool district. A total of 10 new buses were introduced to improve passenger convenience, she said.

“Good days are ahead for APSRTC as the government is making efforts to take the corporation on the path to progress,” she said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Srinivasulu, Kurnool-1 depot manager Sudharani, Kurnool-2 depot manager Sardar Hussain, supervisors and staff were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US