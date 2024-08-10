GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Issues facing APSRTC will be resolved in a phased manner, says Industries Minister Bharath

Free bus facility for women, as promised in the election manifesto, will soon be a reality, he says

Updated - August 10, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Minister for Industries T.G. Bharath driving an APSRTC bus after launching a fleet of four, at the Kurnool-I depot on Saturday.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing T. G. Bharath has said that the issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be resolved in a phased manner.

Mr. Bharath, along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, on Saturday flagged off four new buses at the Kurnool-1 depot garage, and even drove one of the buses himself.

In Kurnool district, a total of 10 new buses were launched so far on various routes such as  Yemmiganur-Kurnool,  Yemmiganur-Hyderabad, Adoni-Kurnool, and Kurnool-Srisailam, he said.

The free bus facility for women, as promised in the election manifesto, would soon be a reality, Mr. Bharath said. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to increase the number of buses on congested routes. Steps would be taken to improve the facilities at the Kurnool bus stand, he added.

Ms. Charitha Reddy said the government was committed to developing the APSRTC in Kurnool district. A total of 10 new buses were introduced to improve passenger convenience, she said.

“Good days are ahead for APSRTC as the government is making efforts to take the corporation on the path to progress,” she said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Srinivasulu, Kurnool-1 depot manager Sudharani, Kurnool-2 depot manager Sardar Hussain, supervisors and staff were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / public transport

