Issue takes a political turn in Nellore

Cricket betting and the police crackdown on operators and bookies have raised a lot of heat and dust in Nellore district in the past two years that eventually led to trading of charges between leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

SP P.H.D. Ramakrishna took toughest measures possible to curb the menace that had torn apart many families especially those already in a debt trap and those eager to make easy money.

Till now, over 115 bookies along with the main bookie D. Krishna Singh have been arrested from Nellore city, Kavali, Gudur and other parts of the district.

A total of 71 cases were registered against the cricket bookies and their associates. Hundreds of cell phones, laptops and hard cash were seized from them.

The investigation into these cases created a sensation as two YSRCP MLAs —K. Sridhar Reddy and P. Anil Kumar Yadav — were questioned for their alleged acquaintance with the betting gangs.

Craze for the game

Despite the tough measures, the activity is stated to have been continuing with shady operators following new methods..

“It is difficult to root out this menace as long as there is craze for cricket. Not only the youth, but people of all ages are watching cricket on TV. Naturally, this is being taken advantage by the operators,” said a senior police officer.

Initially, the police could catch organisers red-handed and seize the equipment used by them. Now, there are no major well-organised gangs but small ones operating on the sly.

In the process of checking the illegal activity, the police had turned their attention to the playing cards organisers considering the fact that the bookies usually had their origins from this type of gambling.

In fact, main bookie Krishna Singh, a native of Nellore, was arrested when he was playing cards in a garden near the city here a ew months ago. After his arrest, the police made rapid progress in the investigation and went on to arrest a record number of sub bookies.

Krishna Singh was stated to have run his illegal operations initially from Nellore and later extended them to Hyderabad and Bengalauru.