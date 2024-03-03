Issue notification for vacant posts before elections, A.P. Unemployed JAC tells government

March 03, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) on March 3 (Sunday) reiterated their demand for at least a month’s gap between the ongoing Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the DSC examinations.

JAC State president Samanyam Hemanth Kumar, as part of the ‘Odarpu Yatra’ undertaken by the committee to highlight the plight of the unemployed youth in the State, led a protest at Avanigadda. Holding placards, the protesters demanded that the number of recruitments through DSC be increased and notifications for other vacant posts in various government departments pending recruitments be released before the election code came into effect.

He said the result of the Group-II prelims (Screening Test) should be released in two weeks to give more time to the candidates to prepare for the Main examination. Referring to the overlapping of the DSC exams and Group-I prelims examination, he urged the authorities concerned to cancel one of the exams.

The protesters demanded release of notifications to fill the 26,000 vacant posts in the Police Department and the promised 30,008 posts in digital libraries before the forthcoming elections. Referring to the recently held Group-II prelims examination on February 25, he said the question papers were lengthy and in the absence of standard course books, many aspirants had doubts about their ability to crack the prelims.

Negative marking

He said the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) should consider 4:1 ratio for negative marking (deduction of 1 mark for four mistakes) and selection of the candidates for the Mains in 1:100 ratio. He demanded five grace marks for the candidates who wrote the written test for police constable posts on January 22, 2023 and immediate steps to fill the remaining 26,000 posts in the department.

As part of the ‘Odarpu Yatra’, the JAC leaders are visiting universities and libraries, meeting the faculty members and students to elicit their views on the existing job scenario in the State. They will compile the issues and submit them to the authorities concerned at the end of their yatra on March 4 (Monday).