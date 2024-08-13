ISRO’s progress inspires all, says Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who holds the Science and Technology portfolio, has lauded the accomplishments made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over the decades as a ‘source of inspiration’ for the entire country.

Mr. Kalyan visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) to take part in the National Space Day event on Tuesday, when he made the above observation. He recalled the great sacrifices made by scientists in the past and the tireless efforts of the staff members in taking the country’s space mission to an all-time high.

Recalling ISRO’s nascent steps from Thumba in Kerala to where it had currently reached, he expressed awe at the organisation’s ability to launch 104 satellites in a single mission. “By capturing 2-3% of the space sector and contributing to India’s GDP, ISRO had placed India at an enviable position in the global space economy,” he observed.

The Deputy Chief Minister also laid emphasis on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s top priority accorded to space research and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm pat on the back of scientists after every mission, irrespective of the outcome. Chandrayaan-2 Mission’s partial failure was taken in the stride after the Prime Minister stood by the scientists, enthused by which the scientific team worked hard further to make Chandrayaan-3 a success.

SDSC SHAR Director A. Rajarajan presented him a model of Chandrayaan-3, after which prizes were distributed to students who excelled in various competitions conducted in the past.