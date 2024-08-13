GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO’s progress inspires all, says Pawan Kalyan

The Deputy Chief Minister takes part in the National Space Day event at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Published - August 13, 2024 10:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan observing the equipment at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan observing the equipment at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) in Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who holds the Science and Technology portfolio, has lauded the accomplishments made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over the decades as a ‘source of inspiration’ for the entire country.

Mr. Kalyan visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) to take part in the National Space Day event on Tuesday, when he made the above observation. He recalled the great sacrifices made by scientists in the past and the tireless efforts of the staff members in taking the country’s space mission to an all-time high.

Recalling ISRO’s nascent steps from Thumba in Kerala to where it had currently reached, he expressed awe at the organisation’s ability to launch 104 satellites in a single mission. “By capturing 2-3% of the space sector and contributing to India’s GDP, ISRO had placed India at an enviable position in the global space economy,” he observed.

The Deputy Chief Minister also laid emphasis on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s top priority accorded to space research and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm pat on the back of scientists after every mission, irrespective of the outcome. Chandrayaan-2 Mission’s partial failure was taken in the stride after the Prime Minister stood by the scientists, enthused by which the scientific team worked hard further to make Chandrayaan-3 a success.

SDSC SHAR Director A. Rajarajan presented him a model of Chandrayaan-3, after which prizes were distributed to students who excelled in various competitions conducted in the past.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / ISRO

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.