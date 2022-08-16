ISRO to set up science observatory on CUAP campus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) has begun working towards setting up a science observatory on the upcoming 500-acre permanent campus of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh(CUAP) at Janthaluru in Anantapur district.

Addressing students and the teaching staff after hoisting the national flag on its temporary campus, vice-chancellor S.A. Kori on Monday said that the project would be of immense help to the students of the region.

The CUAP, with 11 courses at present, plans to increase academic programmes to 20 in the next three years, Mr. Kori said.

At Sri Kirshnadevaraya University(SKU) vice-chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy honoured a student of KSN Government Degree College for Women, Kuruba Mahi Chandana, for representing the university at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

He was also all praise for college Principal P. Sankaraiah for successfully getting a NAAC ‘A’ grade for the institution.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur vice-chancellor G. Rangajanardhana said, after hoisting the national flag on Monday, that the institute will start a course in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Defence Technology from the upcoming academic year. The university will also set up a food-testing laboratory at its Kalikiri campus at a cost of ₹6.39 crore. On the occasion of Independence Day the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated a basketball court constructed at a cost of ₹45 lakh.